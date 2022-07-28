Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 150 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 15,000.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.25.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $385.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.00 and a 200-day moving average of $450.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

