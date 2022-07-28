Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $129,000 Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors increased its position in W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in W. P. Carey by 4.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WPC stock opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.68. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $87.43.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.059 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 153.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.