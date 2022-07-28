Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $98,000 Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 543.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rollins by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,697,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,174,000 after acquiring an additional 402,967 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,536,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,627,000 after buying an additional 41,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,430,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,219,000 after buying an additional 144,016 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Rollins by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,956,000 after buying an additional 2,541,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Rollins by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,105,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,238,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

