Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $124,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 383,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 135,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

