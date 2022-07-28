Benjamin Edwards Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 50,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 129,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period.

FIXD stock opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.81. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $54.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

