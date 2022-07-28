Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 10,760 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leggett & Platt

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE:LEG opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $49.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

