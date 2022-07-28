Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 827,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,652,000 after purchasing an additional 48,954 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 3.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 9.4% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $141.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.17. The company has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

