Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

DLR opened at $129.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.47 and its 200-day moving average is $138.41. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.63 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

