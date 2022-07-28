Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,691.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $85.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

