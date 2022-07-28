Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis stock opened at $86.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $191.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.