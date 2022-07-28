Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $996,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.80.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $290.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.06 and a 200-day moving average of $305.78. The company has a market cap of $146.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

