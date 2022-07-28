Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $145.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.80. The firm has a market cap of $349.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.