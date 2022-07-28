Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 146 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,466,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,790,000 after purchasing an additional 208,513 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,340,000 after purchasing an additional 203,549 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 465,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,370,000 after acquiring an additional 183,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,438,000 after acquiring an additional 164,539 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $97.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.