Berenberg Bank Cuts BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,100

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($26.51) to GBX 2,100 ($25.30) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.53) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.51) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($31.20) to GBX 2,510 ($30.24) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($28.92) to GBX 2,250 ($27.11) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,251.43 ($27.13).

BHP Group Stock Performance

LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,182.50 ($26.30) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,040 ($36.63). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,363.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,535.83. The company has a market cap of £110.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.49.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

