Berenberg Bank Cuts easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target to GBX 560

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 750 ($9.04) to GBX 560 ($6.75) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESYJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.87) to GBX 490 ($5.90) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 705 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($8.43) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 800 ($9.64) to GBX 700 ($8.43) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 855 ($10.30) to GBX 805 ($9.70) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $653.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,063. easyJet has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $12.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

