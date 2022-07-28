Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $106.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBY. Bank of America cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.13.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Up 3.4 %

Best Buy stock opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.