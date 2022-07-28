BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.27, but opened at $15.55. BigCommerce shares last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 5,922 shares.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BIGC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at BigCommerce
In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $39,068.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at $958,226.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $39,068.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at $958,226.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $527,954.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,388.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,703 shares of company stock worth $1,090,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce
BigCommerce Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.
BigCommerce Company Profile
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
