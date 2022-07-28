BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
BVXV opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.46. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
