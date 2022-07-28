BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BVXV opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.46. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

