Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 1,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 24,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Biophytis in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Biophytis alerts:

Biophytis Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Biophytis Company Profile

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biophytis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biophytis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.