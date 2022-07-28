Biswap Trading Down 3.3% This Week (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Biswap has a total market capitalization of $94.53 million and approximately $23.25 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Biswap has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.32 or 0.00858214 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017046 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001710 BTC.
Biswap Coin Profile
Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX.
