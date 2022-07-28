bitCNY (BITCNY) Market Cap Reaches $4.21 Million

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.21 million and $3.60 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.20 or 0.00850300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00016503 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001697 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

