BitCoal (COAL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00

BitCoal (COAL) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. In the last week, BitCoal has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoal has a market cap of $6,216.42 and approximately $6.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.06 or 0.00694980 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000430 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 287.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitCoal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

