BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 40,696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 368,642 shares.The stock last traded at $21.53 and had previously closed at $22.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,452,000 after buying an additional 201,059 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.