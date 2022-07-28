BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.08.

BlackRock Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $643.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $625.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $696.68. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

