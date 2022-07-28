Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,681 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $21,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 152.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,284,047.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,509,376 shares of company stock worth $11,004,777 and have sold 143,431 shares worth $5,714,050. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $97.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.13. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 96.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.82.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

