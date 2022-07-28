Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.82.
Insider Activity at Blackstone
Blackstone Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of BX stock opened at $97.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.13.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 96.35%.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone (BX)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.