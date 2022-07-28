Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Earns “Downgrade” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their downgrade rating on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.82.

Blackstone Stock Up 3.4 %

BX stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.07. 131,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,253. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.13.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.35%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,509,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,777 and sold 143,431 shares valued at $5,714,050. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

