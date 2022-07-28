Blockburn Price Up 114.1% Over Last Week (BURN)

Blockburn (BURN) traded 154.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, Blockburn has traded 114.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blockburn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockburn has a market cap of $69,037.74 and approximately $14.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000790 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003340 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00074692 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.
About Blockburn
Blockburn (CRYPTO:BURN) is a coin. Blockburn’s total supply is 1,977,738,958 coins. Blockburn’s official Twitter account is @blockburnHQ. The official website for Blockburn is blockburn.io.
Blockburn Coin Trading
