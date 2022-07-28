Blue Chip Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 960 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,509 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,873 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.1 %

BA stock opened at $156.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.54. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15. The company has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

Boeing Company Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

