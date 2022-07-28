Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Shares Down 1.3%

Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.52 and last traded at $22.52. 1,311 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Blue Horizon BNE ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58.

Institutional Trading of Blue Horizon BNE ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.03% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

