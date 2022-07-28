Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Blueknight Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 850.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Blueknight Energy Partners Price Performance

BKEP stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.61. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:BKEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 62,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.