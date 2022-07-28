BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance
Shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at 8.80 on Monday. Ivanhoe Electric has a 1 year low of 7.01 and a 1 year high of 12.04.
Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile
