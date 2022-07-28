BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at 8.80 on Monday. Ivanhoe Electric has a 1 year low of 7.01 and a 1 year high of 12.04.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.