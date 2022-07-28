BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given “Maintains” Rating at Stephens

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by stock analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

BOK Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

BOK Financial stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.97. 4,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,680. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. BOK Financial had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. BOK Financial’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,205.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $240,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,456.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 391.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,396,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

