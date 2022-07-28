BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS.

BOK Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.93. 4,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average is $91.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $120.20.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $240,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,456.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $240,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,456.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $850,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in BOK Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,013,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BOK Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.