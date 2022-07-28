BOLT Market Capitalization Tops $3.34 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (BOLT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. BOLT has a market cap of $3.34 million and $153,118.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,113.38 or 1.00013290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003837 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00126434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029813 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

