BOMB (BOMB) Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. BOMB has a market cap of $193,823.71 and $129,405.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,862.31 or 1.00026110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00044775 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00023074 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004336 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001621 BTC.

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,402 coins and its circulating supply is 890,614 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

