Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded up $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.93. The company had a trading volume of 819,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,576. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $63.56 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.54.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.00.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $72,492.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,624.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $781,292 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 72.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $237,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 103.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after acquiring an additional 157,669 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $1,950,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

