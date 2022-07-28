Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 95.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.18.

Shares of BOOT stock traded down $8.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.36. 127,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average is $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.75. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $63.56 and a 52 week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $238,493.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $238,493.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $781,292. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

