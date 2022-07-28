Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Cowen

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BOOT. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.18.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT traded down $8.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.36. 127,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,177. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $63.56 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.42.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $470,307.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,715.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $470,307.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,715.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $781,292. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,077 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,247,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 519,172 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 729,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,692 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

