Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.86-$1.88 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.48-$7.53 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.36.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.05. The stock had a trading volume of 76,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.12. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after acquiring an additional 638,452 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,025,000 after acquiring an additional 125,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,978,000 after acquiring an additional 40,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

