Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64, RTT News reports. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Boston Properties updated its Q3 guidance to $1.86-1.88 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.48-7.53 EPS.

NYSE BXP traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $90.58. 15,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,743. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. State Street Corp grew its position in Boston Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after acquiring an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $17,854,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,025,000 after purchasing an additional 125,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,978,000 after purchasing an additional 40,648 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.31.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

