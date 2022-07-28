Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.36-$1.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.36-1.40 EPS.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.41 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 760.08%.

BDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

