Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $625,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after acquiring an additional 796,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,407,611,000 after buying an additional 484,081 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,847,000 after buying an additional 253,865 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.76 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

