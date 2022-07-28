Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,818,000 after acquiring an additional 62,239 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 112,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,931 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 110,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 129.5% in the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

