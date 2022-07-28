Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Earns Maintains Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Brigham Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MNRL traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.31. 3,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,128. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $33.64.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Insider Transactions at Brigham Minerals

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 41,503 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,290.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 41,503 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,290.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $199,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,998,462.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,002 shares of company stock worth $24,653,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brigham Minerals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 21,113 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 151,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 78,327 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Stories

