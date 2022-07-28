Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Shares Gap Down to $5.96

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.96, but opened at $5.45. Brilliant Earth Group shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 243 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRLT. Piper Sandler lowered Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.56.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.83 million. Analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $90,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 714.0% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,288 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,536,000. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brilliant Earth Group

(Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.