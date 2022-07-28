Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $74.81 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

