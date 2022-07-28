Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by HealthInvest Partners AB

HealthInvest Partners AB cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 9.5% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 166,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,152,116. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.39. The firm has a market cap of $158.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.