Brokerages Set Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Target Price at $15.98

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.98.

Several analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $8.85 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

