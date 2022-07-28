Brokerages Set Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Target Price at $61.00

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.60.

KOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $60.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.